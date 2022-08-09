Dubai : Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has scored high in the accessibility assessment of digital channels for people of determination. The Dubai Executive Council awarded the foundation’s app a 10/10 score for criteria-compliance in the accessibility assessment.
Shaikha Saeed Almansouri, acting director-general of DFWAC, said: “The honour comes in recognition of the foundation’s relentless development efforts made to hit new milestones and build on its successes. From designing qualitative and flexible methodologies to enhancing and developing digital reality and boosting the foundation’s competitiveness, we are making every possible effort to reach new heights of innovation and excellence, and upgrade the quality of our smart services.”
Award ceremony
An award ceremony was held by DFWAC to honour all teams behind the accomplishment, with the IT team receiving a special honour for its pivotal role in promoting the foundation’s digital reality.
“Today, we recognise a deserving group of employees whose exceptional efforts made it evident that the organisation had achieved its primary goals and turned them from merely written plans and futuristic dreams into concrete realities. With our app being recognised as one of the top smart apps in the accessibility assessment of digital channels for people of determination 2021, we sense the benefits of our forward-looking plans and strategies, which played a significant role in achieving outstanding results in the customer, partner, and employee happiness indicators,” she added.