Abu Dhabi: An Indian salesman from Kerala has become the latest winner of Dh1 million Big Ticket draw on Friday.
Nalupurackal Keezhath Shamseer who lives Kerala where he works as a salesman. He decided to make his Big Ticket purchase with two of his childhood friends after they saw a Big Ticket ad on social media.
Shamseer said: “Seeing so many Keralites winning Big Ticket inspired us to try our luck. It was our fifth time buying Big Tickets. This month, we received a very special offer by email. That’s why, we decided to purchase our last ticket for 2023. We are very grateful to Big Ticket; this Dh1 million will help us materlise our dream of starting our own business. My advice to all Big Ticket customers is to not give up.”
Throughout the month of December, anyone who purchases tickets will have the chance to walk away with a guaranteed Dh20 million on Dec. 31 live draw. Big Ticket customers will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw, where one customer will be in with a chance to win a life-changing prize of Dh1 million every week.
Read More
- 5 vehicles impounded in Dubai for causing road chaos
- Abu Dhabi ITC announces free parking on New Year’s Day: Don't park in prohibited areas
- New Year weather: Chance of light rainfall in UAE on January 1
- RTA raises minimum fare for taxis and Hala services on New Year’s Eve, revises fares for major events
How to buy
Customers of Big Ticket have until 11:59pm on Friday, December 29 to make their purchases online at www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Al Ain Airport. They have until 5pm on December 30 to make their purchases from the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport for a chance to win a guaranteed Dh20 million and 10 other amazing prizes of Dh100,000 each during the Big Ticket live Draw on 31st December at 2pm, plus a guaranteed e-draw prize of Dh1 million.
Big Ticket live draw fans can catch the live draw on 31st December at 2 PM through Big Ticket’s official YouTube channel, Facebook page, and Instagram page. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates by visiting Big Ticket’s social media pages.