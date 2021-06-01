Abu Dhabi: An Indian passport and visa service centre in Abu Dhabi has been relocated to new premises, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday.
BLS International, the outsourcing agency for processing Indian passport and visa applications, has relocated its centre from Business Avenue Building, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street, Abu Dhabi, to Shams Boutik Mall, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, and henceforth would continue to function from this location, the mission stated.
The centre will operate from 9am to 6pm and tokens would be issued from 9am to 1.30pm and from 2.30pm to 4.30pm, it added. The new office is located in Shop No 32, level 1, Shams Boutik Mall, Al Rayfah Street.
According to the website of BLS, only limited tokens will be issued, on first-come first-served basis. “There will be a lunch break from 1pm to 2pm," the website said.
Earlier this year, an additional BLS centre was opened in the Musaffah Industrial Area (M25) of Abu Dhabi.