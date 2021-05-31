Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum tours GISEC on Monday after opening the event. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Monday opened the ninth edition of GISEC, the Middle East and Africa region’s most influential and connected cybersecurity event. The event, which runs from 31 May to 2 June 2021, brings together international industry experts at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) for a deep-dive into the current global cybersecurity landscape and an exploration of next-generation solutions to combat surging international cybercrime.

During his visit to GISEC, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed toured the exhibition’s various local and international pavilions featuring exhibitors from over 30 countries. He was briefed on the latest solutions and technologies offered by some of the world’s leading companies in this field.

As part of the tour, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed visited the Dubai Electronic Security Centre stand, where he was briefed about the Centre’s key efforts and initiatives. He also witnessed the launch of the electronic system ‘TIRS’ developed by the Centre to detect security vulnerabilities on websites, which contributes to reinforcing Dubai’s position as the city with the world’s safest cyberspace.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed visited the pavilions of the US, UK, Singapore, France, Germany and Russia and the stands of leading global firms in the sector. He was accompanied by Major General Talal Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director-General of the State Security Department in Dubai; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) and Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM); Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA); and Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director General of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre.

Fight against cybercrime

Almarri said: “The UAE has taken an extremely proactive approach in the fight against cybercrime. The collaborative, forward-thinking strategy of the UAE’s government plays an essential role in protecting its digital infrastructure.”

More than 150 global cybersecurity brands, from countries including the USA, UK, Singapore, France, Germany and Russia, are showcasing cutting-edge technologies at GISEC. Leading international and regional innovators such as Microsoft, Huawei, Spire Solutions, Teletrust, BluVector and Digital14 are presenting solutions for tackling growing threats resulting from a rise in remote working and accelerated digitisation.