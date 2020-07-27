Sharjah skyline Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Sharjah: A 14-year-old Indian girl, one of the twin daughters of a Keralite couple, died after falling from their apartment building in Sharjah in the wee hours of Sunday, Sharjah Police told Gulf News.

Sharjah Police woke up the sleeping parents of the girl, identified as S.P, after they were alerted about the incident.

An official said the police are investigating if the incident reported from a high-rise building in Sharjah’s Al Taawun area was a case of suicide.

On being alerted about the incident, police and paramedics reached the scene after midnight to find that the girl had suffered serious injuries from the fall, the police official said.

He said she was transferred to the hospital around 2.35am, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Sharjah Police are investigating what could have led to the incident, while prosecutors have ordered for an examination to be carried out on the girl’s body in the forensic lab.

Meanwhile, a church in Sharjah condoled the death of the child, who happened to be the daughter of one of its members.

In a message sent out to the community, the church expressed heartfelt condolences and prayers to comfort the members of the bereaved family.

Church sources told Gulf News that the girl, a grade 10 student of an Ajman school, is one of the twin daughters of the couple.

“She had gone to bed as usual. The family does not seem to be aware of any issues that might have been disturbing. In fact, the parents were woken up from sleep by the police and that is when they got to know about the tragedy,” said a vicar.

He said the family lives on the third floor of the building.

He said the fall might have resulted in serious injuries and death because she had fallen on the interlocked pavement.

Police said they had summoned the parents for questioning.