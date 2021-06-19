Dubai: A new Dh700 million hospital for spinal, neurosurgical, neurological, orthopaedic and radiosurgery treatments, with a cancer centre and neuro-rehabilitation space, has opened in Dubai Science Park.
Neuro Spinal Hospital and Radiosurgery Centre has 114 beds — four times the capacity of its former premises in Jumeirah. The hospital also offers treatment “otherwise only available abroad”, including the UAE’s “first robotic cyber-knife and radiosurgery centre and the first brain surgical suite”.
Patients in the UAE and abroad will also be able to receive acute and post-acute rehabilitation in Dubai Science Park. The hospital has open green spaces and gardens, an academic training space, smart patient rooms, a community centre and other features.
Promoting health care
Marwan Abdul Aziz Janahi, managing director of Dubai Science Park, said: “The [hospital] reflects our ongoing efforts to enhance Dubai’s medical sector by providing the right business environment and state-of-the-art infrastructure for companies. This hospital will contribute to the growth of the health-care industry in the UAE and the region and provide residents with access to world-class care, promote medical tourism and enhance the UAE’s position as one of the most advanced countries in the world.”
Professor Abdul Karim Msaddi, chairman and medical director of Neuro Spinal Hospital, said: “[The hospital] will not only significantly increase the availability of specialist neuroscience and radiosurgery treatments and provide better patient care but help attract and develop local and international talent.”
Founded more than a decade ago, Dubai Science Park hosts science and health-care industries with more than 4,000 people working across the community that includes commercial spaces, a central headquarters, a laboratory complex and warehouses.