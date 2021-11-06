At the congress, all nutrition-related technologies will be highlighted in the accompanying exhibition in which several local and international institutions and companies will provide a detailed explanation about the latest developments in the field of devices, equipment and smart solutions related to nutrition. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: More than 800 doctors, nutritional specialists of local, region and international associations have come together for a three-day hybrid Dubai International Nutritional Congress (DINC) here. The event, titled, ‘Challenges, Resilience and Sustainability in Nutrition’, which began in a hybrid format today, will continue until November 6.

The seventh edition of DINC is organised by Dubai Health Authority (DHA), in cooperation with Index Conferences and Exhibitions and certain regional and international organisations. It aims at raising scientific and professional knowledge in the field of nutrition.

Importance of nutrition in public health

The opening ceremony was graced by Awadh Al Ketbi, Director-General of DHA; Dr Younis Kazim, CEO of DHA; and senior members from nutrition associations, including Kuwait Food and Nutrition Association (KFNA), Saudi Society for Food and Nutrition and Arab Society of Paediatric Clinical Nutrition (ASPCN).

Shaima Qayed, Congress chairperson and acting director of DHA’s Nutrition Department, said: “Nutrition has a deep impact on our development and health. This conference aims to provide a platform to discuss the most pressing nutritional challenges, solutions as well as new developments and trends in the field that will help enhance the health and wellbeing of the population.”

Qayed highlighted that the congress comes in line with modern national and international trends. It contributes towards strengthening health patterns, improving the results of national health indicators, reducing obesity in children and adolescents in accordance with the National Agenda 2021, and achieving sustainable development goals 2030. She added that the conference will also highlight the role of technology in nutrition such as body mass index (BMI) measurements.

Boost for technologies related to nutrition

All nutrition-related technologies will be highlighted in the accompanying exhibition in which several local and international institutions and companies will provide a detailed explanation about the latest developments in the field of devices, equipment and smart solutions related to nutrition.

Dr Mania El Baba, founder and CEO of Spec Brite Group, gave a detailed explanation about the latest technologies that are being presented for the first time in the UAE. These include devices to measure BMI, proteins, minerals, water and fat around the abdomen and internal organs, in addition to identifying the percentage of obesity, fluid retention, muscle weakness and abdominal fat.

Impact of climate Change on family nutrition

This year, DINC’s highlight will be on the impacts of climate and environmental change on family nutrition, COVID-19 and its impact on dietary behaviours, nutritional status, challenges in paediatric nutrition, nutrition in metabolic syndrome, cancer, pulmonary and liver and pancreatic diseases.