Sharjah: Sharjah Police have arrested a speeding motorist who fled the scene after hitting a pregnant woman crossing the street with her four-year-old son, resulting in her death and seriously injuring the boy.
Police arrested the driver within eight hours of the accident, which occurred on Al Taawun Street on Thursday.
The woman had died from her injuries on the way to the hospital.
What happened?
Sharjah Police’s Control and Command Room received a report of an accident involving a vehicle that had run over the woman and her son.
Traffic patrols moved to the location of the accident to verify the report and take necessary measures. It was found that an expat woman and her child were crossing the road from a place not designated for pedestrian crossing. As a result, they were run over, while the driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.
Traffic tracking systems and smart cameras were able to identify the vehicle and its location.
The car was seized in a sandy area near the accident site and the driver arrested.
Buhairah Police Station has launched an investigation into the accident.
Police warning
Sharjah Police called on the public to be careful while crossing the road, and not to cross from undesignated places.
The force also urged motorists to abide by the speed limit on the emirate’s roads, as speeding is a major cause of fatal accidents.