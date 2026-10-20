Dubai unveils AI glasses, bionic limbs at AccessAbilities Expo 2026

Sheikh Ahmed said: "The remarkable success of the AccessAbilities Expo in empowering People of Determination and enabling them to contribute actively to the advancement of society makes us immensely proud. I am delighted to welcome exhibitors and participants from around the world to an event that showcases the latest advances in accessibility, assistive technologies, rehabilitation and inclusion. By bringing together government entities, innovators, healthcare providers, educational institutions, international organisations, and the private sector, the event provides valuable opportunities to exchange knowledge, showcase innovative solutions and build partnerships that improve the quality of life and enhance independence for People of Determination."