Dubai Police unveils Himmah X to help People of Determination access services.
Dubai: Dubai Police has equipped its Ferrari Mansory tourist patrol with a smart bag containing assistive technologies to help people of determination communicate with officers and access police services more easily.
The initiative was unveiled on the opening day of AccessAbilities Expo 2026, where Dubai Police is showcasing the Himmah X smart bag as part of its efforts to make frontline policing more accessible and inclusive.
The bag contains electronic devices and assistive technologies designed to support people with different disabilities, reduce communication barriers and help officers respond more effectively to their needs in the field.
Carried in the luxury patrol operated by the Tourist Police Department under the General Department of Criminal Investigation, the portable kit is intended to bring assistance directly to people at tourist attractions and destinations, rather than requiring them to visit police service centres.
The initiative reflects Dubai Police’s efforts to integrate accessibility into its field operations and support the development of a safer, more inclusive environment for residents and visitors.
Major Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Mazrouei, acting chairperson of the people of determination empowerment council at Dubai Police, said the force’s participation in the exhibition reflects its commitment to developing innovative services that empower People of Determination and support their active participation in society.
“Innovation at Dubai Police is not limited to developing systems, vehicles and modern technologies, but is based on employing these capabilities to serve society and create a tangible positive impact on the lives of its members,” he said.
Al Mazrouei said the Himmah X smart bag offers a new approach to providing assistive technologies through frontline police services, with flexible and inclusive solutions designed around people’s needs.
He added that Dubai Police was using the exhibition to highlight cooperation between its various general departments and police councils, while promoting a culture of innovation and empowerment.
The efforts support Dubai’s vision of becoming a city that is more accessible and welcoming to People of Determination, he said, adding that police services should proactively consider the needs of all members of society.
Mohammad Al Hajjaji, secretary of the people of determination empowerment council at Dubai Police, said the Himmah X smart bag represents an important step towards incorporating assistive technology into field policing.
He said the bag provides practical solutions that take into account different disabilities and enables people to communicate with officers and seek assistance more easily.
“What distinguishes the smart bag ‘Himmah X’ is the idea behind it, which is to make assistive technologies part of the field services system, so that a person of determination is not always forced to search for the appropriate means of communication or assistance,” Al Hajjaji said.
“Rather, we seek to bring these means closer to them and make them available within a more flexible and inclusive service environment.”
He said showcasing the technology in the Ferrari Mansory patrol was intended to demonstrate that the value of luxury police vehicles extends beyond their appearance and capabilities.
“True excellence, we believe, lies not only in the power or luxury of the vehicle, but in our ability to employ technology and our capabilities to serve people and overcome the challenges facing people of determination,” he said.
The approach reflects the exhibition theme adopted by Dubai Police: “Limitless Abilities… Aspirations Shape the Future.”
Alongside the Ferrari Mansory patrol and Himmah X smart bag, Dubai Police is presenting a range of community initiatives and interactive activities at its stand in Za’abeel Hall 6.
These include the Determination Challenge, a game featuring 20 questions each day aimed at raising awareness of how to interact with People of Determination.
The “Our Touch Creates Art” initiative, organised in cooperation with the Positive Spirit Council, is also featured at the stand.
Another initiative, “Little Translator”, involves students from Hemaya Schools and aims to encourage sign language learning, improve communication and promote social inclusion.
Visitors can also learn about the Esaad privilege card and the benefits available to People of Determination. The stand additionally highlights the Therapeutic Horse Riding initiative and hosts police dog demonstrations by the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency.
Dubai Police is continuing to welcome visitors to its stand at AccessAbilities Expo 2026 in Za’abeel Hall 6, where it is presenting its latest innovations, services and community initiatives.
The participation forms part of the force’s broader efforts to develop more inclusive police services and improve quality of life for People of Determination in Dubai.