Dubai to host world’s largest virtual sign language class

Thousands expected to join global event to raise awareness of sign language inclusion
Dubai: The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai will host what it says will be the world’s largest virtual sign language class on 21 January 2026. The event is part of the ongoing ‘Dubai Communicates in Sign Language’ initiative, launched by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination, in October 2025.
The CDA aims to set a Guinness World Record with the class, which is open to individuals and institutions worldwide. The initiative is focused on raising awareness of sign language, improving accessibility for people with hearing impairments, and integrating sign language into everyday services and communication across public and private sectors.
The virtual class is intended to promote the use of Emirati Sign Language and encourage broader participation in inclusive communication practices. According to the CDA, the initiative supports goals set out in the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which prioritizes the empowerment of People of Determination.
Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, CDA Director General in Dubai, said: “Organising the world’s largest virtual sign language class marks a significant milestone that reflects the UAE’s deeply rooted vision for building an inclusive society. It also embodies Dubai’s commitment to becoming a truly friendly city for People of Determination, within a comprehensive development framework that places human potential at its core."
Interested participants can register via the official website: https://dcsl.cda.gov.ae, where detailed joining instructions are provided.
The event is open to individuals, schools, universities, government departments, and private sector organizations, both in the UAE and internationally.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox