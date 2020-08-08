Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced 239 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the overall tally in the country to 62,300.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were detected after conducting more than 63,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, 230 people have recovered from the virus, making the total number of recoveries 56,245 in the country.
No new fatalities were reported, leaving the country’s death toll at 356.
There are now 5,699 active cases of COVID-19 across the UAE.