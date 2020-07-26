Abu Dhabi: The UAE recorded a total of 351 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 58,913.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, as many as 554 COVID-19 patients had beaten the virus, as the recovery tally climbed to 52,182.
One more fatality has also been confirmed, which takes the country’s death toll up to 344.
The new infections were identified after an additional 51,000 Covid-19 tests were carried out among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.