Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi residents can now book appointments at Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) facilities using WhatsApp.
In a statement, Seha announced today that the WhatsApp booking service will complement other booking services by Seha’s call centre and its patient portal. The launch of the WhatsApp service is expected to automate 70 per cent of Seha’s appointment-related patient interactions. Patients will be able to make and manage new and follow-up appointment bookings in under two minutes, cancel appointments, display all booked appointments, access general information and keep pace with the latest news and updates.
“At Seha, we pride ourselves on listening to our customers and incorporating their feedback into our processes and services. Based on recent patient experience survey results, 70 per cent of Seha’s patients asked for self-service to help them easily manage their appointments and other services, particularly on one of the most popular social media apps on mobile phones – WhatsApp,” said Bader Al Qubaisi, Seha group chief information officer.
The new WhatsApp service is aligned with the patient portal, ensuring all appointments booked, changed or cancelled are immediately reflected across all touchpoints.
Patients can initiate a WhatsApp chat with Seha on 02-4102200. Those who wish to book an appointment will have to undergo an authentication check using their Emirates ID and registered phone numbers.
How to contact Seha
Call 80050.
WhatsApp 02 4102200.
Download the Seha app on iOS or Android.