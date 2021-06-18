Dubai: Emirates SkyCargo, the cargo arm of Emirates airline, has flown a Dubai Police supercar all the way to Italy. According to a tweet from Emirates airline, which was shared by Dubai Police today from its Twitter handle, the supercar — a Mercedes-Benz SLS belonging to Dubai Police — was flown to Italy in order to facilitate its participation in the iconic Mille Miglia race.
Emirates airline tweeted yesterday: ‘Emirates SkyCargo is proud to have flown @DubaiPoliceHQ’s @MercedesBenz SLS supercar from Dubai to Italy for the iconic Mille Miglia race and we look forward to welcoming the Mille Miglia experience to the UAE in December! Stay tuned to follow our journey in Italy.’
Mille Miglia is a legendary rally of around 400 cars contesting over 1,000 miles (approximately 1,600km) from Brescia to Rome and back, passing through some of the most beautiful cities in Italy such as Rome, Siena and Parma.
