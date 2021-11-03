Global Village in Dubai began its month-long UAE National Day celebrations on UAE Flag Day today. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Global Village, the UAE and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, attractions and entertainment, began its month-long UAE National Day celebrations on the 50th Flag Day of the nation today.

Partnering with Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), Global Village launched the 50 Years of Togetherness photography contest. The prestigious competition is designed to create a collection of photographs exploring shared identities and values through the lens of individuals with a unique vision of cultural diversity.

Starting on Flag Day, November 3, and until the UAE National Day on December 2, the contest welcomes submissions celebrating multiculturalism, diversity and tolerance from amateur and professional photographers alike. Participants must be over 18 years of age and those using professional cameras are required to apply for a permit on the Global Village website. All entries must be uploaded on HIPA’s website.

‘Exciting photography competition’

Commenting on the partnership, Ali Bin Thalith, secretary-general, HIPA said: “Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award is pleased to collaborate with Global Village, for their 50th National Day celebrations of the UAE, with the launch of an exciting photography competition. The UAE is one of the leading countries in the world that promotes multiculturalism, diversity and tolerance and Global Village with its unique attractions appeals to all nationalities locally and internationally.”

Bin Thalith added: “In line with the vision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Patron of HIPA, we are continuously spreading the culture of photography and the essential role it plays in promoting diversity and coexistence in today’s modern world. We invite all amateur and professional photographers to join this exciting competition and submit their photographs representing the theme ‘50 Years of Togetherness’ in this unique destination that welcomes everyone. We wish you all success.”

Award ceremony

Beyond the prestige of winning a HIPA photography contest, the first prize winner will receive a cash prize of Dh50,000 and a gold trophy. The second prize winner will receive Dh26,000, a silver trophy and a Global Village goodie bag, while the third prize winner will receive Dh26,000 and a glass trophy. The top ten runner-ups will receive Global Village Experience Packs, including entry tickets and Wonder Pass cards. The winners will be announced on January 4 in an award ceremony on the Global Village Main Stage.

Bader Anwahi, CEO at Global Village, said: “50 Years of Togetherness celebrates the strength and beauty of the UAE’s inclusive spirit, where modern living, prosperity and technological innovation are born from cultural harmony and creativity. We are honoured to collaborate with Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award for this unique photography contest featuring three interweaving themes — multiculturalism, inclusion and openmindedness. The jury will be looking for exceptional images and a strong narrative, illustrating the wonder that is created when different cultures join together as one.”

