Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday, raised the UAE flag at Al Wasl Plaza in the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai, marking the UAE Flag Day, which falls on November 3 every year.
Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.
One week ago, Sheikh Mohammed took to his twitter account, encouraging residents and citizens to raise the national flag across the country at 11am.
The date has been celebrated as the UAE Flag Day every year since it was first introduced in 2013 to commemorate the accession of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.