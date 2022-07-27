Sheikh Mohammed orders to send emergency teams to rain-affected Fujairah and eastern region

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday, instructed the Ministry of Interior to dispatch emergency and rescue teams in all emirates to support rescue operations in the emirate of Fujairah and the eastern parts of the country that witnessed heavy rains on Wednesday.
Sheikh Mohammed directed the Ministry of Community Development to transfer all families affected by rains and floods in the country’s eastern region to makeshift shelters in collaboration with local bodies and book hotels for the affected families that live in high-risk areas during heavy rains.
The Cabinet issued instructions that employees of all federal bodies working in the regions affected by strong floods and heavy rains, particularly in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, will work remotely on Thursday and Friday.
The decision excludes Civil Defence, police and security bodies that deal with disasters, crises and emergencies, as well as community support-related bodies that deal with reports about damages affecting citizens’ farms and properties.
In line with the directives of Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, has ordered that emergency and rescue teams in Dubai be sent immediately to support rescue operations in the emirate Fujairah and eastern parts of the country that witnessed heavy rains Wednesday.