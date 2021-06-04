Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and United States Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa reviewed the strategic relations between the two nations in addition to the latest developments in the African continent.
This came as Sheikh Abdullah met Jeffrey Feltman at the UAE Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, wherein they deliberated upon the prospects of strengthening security and stability in the Horn of Africa region.
During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE’s determination to solidify security and stability in the Horn of Africa and to support the efforts made by the US in this respect.