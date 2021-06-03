Dubai: Dubai Police’s Bur Dubai Police Station has issued more than 10,000 penalties against people for flouting COVID-19 safety measures, a Dubai Police official said on Thursday.
According to Brigadier Abdullah Khadim, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, 10,745 fines were issued between November 2020 and May 2021. The violations included not wearing masks on public and private transportation, not adhering to safe-distancing between people inside vehicles as well as violating the maximum limit of people allowed inside a vehicle.
The violations were issued in three designated areas in Bur Dubai after officers inspected 24,900 people and 96,885 vehicles to ensure people followed the precautionary measures to curb COVID-19.
“All violators are subject to be fined as per Resolution No 38 of 2020, following Cabinet Decision No 17 of 2020 regarding the implementation of regulations against the spread of communicable diseases,” Brig Khadim said in a statement.
Dubai Police will not tolerate any violation of rules that were laid down to protect people from this virus, he affirmed. Dubai Police urge the public to comply with the precautionary measures to protect themselves and others, he added.