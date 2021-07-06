Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has launched a new service to manage and follow up transactions of big companies as well as holders of UAE Golden Visas.
The new service, called ‘You Are Special’, will connect the customer with a dedicated team round the clock to manage all enquiries related to GDRFA Dubai services.
According to Major General Mohammad Ahmad Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, the new service will become operative from tomorrow. “A special team will serve transactions of big companies with more than 10,000 employees, holders of UAE Golden Visas and luxury hotels of 4 and 5 Star categories, as well as strategic partners of GDRFA-Dubai,” Maj Gen Al Marri said.
The new service will enhance customers’ happiness with the department’s services, he further said.
“The service will provide a dedicated management team to answer the customer’s requests and questions. There will be a coordinator for them to answer their enquiries and work to solve any problem,” added Al Marri.
For enquiries, customers can call the Amer call centre on 8005111. People outside the UAE can call +97143139999 for assistance and details.