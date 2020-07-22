Dubai: Mosques will remain open during the Eid Al Adha holidays at 50 per cent capacity, it was announced on Wednesday.
During a press briefing, Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesperson from the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, announced the COVID-19-precautionary measures to be followed during Eid Al Adha celebrations in the UAE. This included a stipulation that mosques would remain open at 50 per cent capacity.
All sacrifices that need to be made must be done through charities, said authorities. Gatherings and family visits are banned as well, as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
Authorities also called on people to not give money to children or family members as a coronavirus-stemming precaution.
All those heading back to the UAE have been asked to follow the mandates of travel, including the procurement of a negative PCR exam, which will be valid for 72 hours from the moment of testing. These COVID-19 tests must be undertaken at accredited centers, the names of which are available at the Pure Health screening website.
If the country the traveller is returning from has no accredited website, said authorities, their airline can help them with tests upon arrival.