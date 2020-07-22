Dubai: The UAE Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced that Eid Al Adha holidays for ministries and federal entities will be from Thursday, July 30 to Sunday, August 2. Work will resume on Monday, August 3.
Eid Al Adha is set to be celebrated on July 31.
As per a unified calendar system announced earlier, private sector firms may also get these days off but the holidays have to be confirmed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).
The Muslim festival Eid Al Adha marks the conclusion of the important worship of Haj or pilgrimage to Mecca.
At the end of the Haj, Muslims throughout the world celebrate the holiday of Eid Al Adha (Festival of Sacrifice).