Dubai: Dubai Police, in cooperation with their partners, successfully secured around 32 million passengers travelling and transiting through Dubai International Airport last year.
Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the efforts of the Airport Security Department at Dubai Police for securing the airport terminals and ensuring the safety of 31,959,410 travellers in 2020, as well as securing 2,514,000 tonnes of air cargo.
Lt General Al Marri said that Dubai Police’s role in providing innovative, effective, efficient and timely security services at Dubai Airport terminals is inevitable as Dubai has always positioned itself as the world’s number one hub for international passengers and retained that recognition.
“Dubai Police work to strengthen bridges of trust and cooperation between the security personnel and members of the public, by ensuring their happiness with the quality of services offered to UAE visitors,” Lt Gen Al Merri said in a statement.
During the inspection visit, the commander-in-chief reviewed the Department’s achievements and initiatives for the year 2020.
The Department received a perfect score in meeting national and international standards of airport security, in keeping with the implementation of innovative initiatives carried out throughout the year, including ‘Safe Airport’, ‘Safe Bags’, ‘Security Audit Programme’, ‘Smart Operational Centre’, and ‘ALERT’. According to official statistics, the employees’ satisfaction index reached 99 per cent last year due to the various initiatives launched by the Airport Security Department.
Dubai Police Air Wing
Dubai Police Air Wing carried out 523 general missions and 319 security missions last year. These missions include patrolling parameters, direct transports, securing events, police participation tasks, security drills, transport of the injured, official missions, air search, transport of patients, training etc.
Dubai Police Air Wing was able to respond to 90 per cent of accidents within 15 minutes within a range of 40km.
Lt Gen Al Merri also reviewed the statistics of the training department at Dubai Police Air Wing, where the number of training tasks reached 150 during 2020, while 59 employees were enrolled in regular interactive courses.