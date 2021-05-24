Dubai: A minor fire broke out on a school campus in Dubai on Monday, with Dubai Civil Defence putting out the blaze and all students reported safe.
According to Dubai Civil Defence, the fire broke out in the guard’s room at the entrance of the campus.
Nargish Khambatta, Principal and CEO of GEMS Modern Academy and Vice President – Education, GEMS Education, said: “A fire broke out at Gate 3 in the guards’ cabin at 12 noon today [Monday]. The school’s well-rehearsed evacuation protocol was followed immediately and all children were safety evacuated to the main field away from the scene of the fire within minutes. Emergency services have extinguished the fire and all children are safe.”
More details to follow…