A toll plaza for trucks in Sharjah. SRTA has launched a number of modern vehicles, equipped with a new logo, to be operated as part of toll patrols in Sharjah. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

Sharjah: Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has launched a new logo and a set of new vehicles as a first step in its plan to ensure better management of its toll gates.

SRTA stated that all new vehicles equipped with this logo will constitute an important and qualitative addition to the traffic management system, particularly at toll gates, as they will facilitate the work of traffic officers and help reduce traffic violations committed by truck drivers.

This initiative is part of the SRTA’s plan to control the movement of trucks and ensure their full compliance with traffic rules and regulations on Sharjah’s roads. SRTA works in close partnership and mutual coordination with Sharjah Police Headquarters, particularly with regard to determining truck movement timings in the emirate in order to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and provide safety to all road users.

In order to prevent truck movements in unauthorised areas, the Emirate’s Executive Council has set certain penalties for violating vehicles. According to Adel Salem Al Balushi, Head of the Truck Movement Control Department, the fine for the first instance of a violation will be Dh5,000. For a second violation, the penalty will be Dh10,000, while for the third time, the penalty will go up to Dh50,000 — in addition to seizure of the vehicle.

Mobile checkpoints

Mohammed Ali Al Zaabi, Director of Tolls at SRTA, explained that the first stage has been completed by launching these new vehicles that will cover not only the central region, but all cities and regions of Sharjah. He said SRTA had set up mobile checkpoints all over Sharjah to closely monitor the compliance with rules by these goods vehicles.

In line with the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, SRTA has confirmed that the Emiratisation rate in the patrols section of the traffic department of Sharjah Police has reached 100 per cent.

Youssef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of SRTA and a member of the Executive Council of the Emirate, praised the interest and support extended by His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi and the follow-up measures undertaken by Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council of Sharjah, with regard to the various developmental projects undertaken in the emirate.

Disciplined operation

SRTA has launched a number of modern vehicles to be operated as part of toll patrols in Sharjah in order to achieve the highest levels of discipline for the operation of vehicles for carriage of goods and to monitor any violation committed by these vehicles.

Al Othmani said in a statement on the sidelines of the launch of these vehicles with the new logo that vehicles that do not comply with rules shall be fined up to Dh50,000 and vehicle may also be seized.