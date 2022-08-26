Al Ain: With 95 per cent of its female staff being UAE nationals, Al Ain Zoo has been one of the leading government institutions in encouraging women to take an active role in unique fields that were rarely occupied by women in the Arab world in previous years.
The zoo hired the first female Emirati birds of prey trainer, animal keepers, veterinarians, veterinary nurses, animal nutritionists, gardeners, laboratory and anatomy technicians, tour guides, Safari guides, as well as administrative and supervisory positions connected to wildlife preservation and animal care, which adds up to an impressive 204 female Emirati professionals in total.
Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Director-General of the Zoo & Aquarium Public Institution in Al Ain, said: “Celebrating Emirati Women’s Day under the theme ’Inspiring Reality… Sustainable Future’ is a true reflection of what Emirati women have presented since the inception of our beloved country."
She added: "Emirati women have always been contributing in all areas of national development, as they took an equal part in upholding the UAE’s status and continuous efforts to reach the highest levels of success, sustainability and advancement, under the auspices of the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, which set the scene for Emirati women to reach their dreams and ambitions in becoming a source of efficiency, success and creativity throughout the past decades.”