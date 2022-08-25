Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways’ pilot, Aisha Al Mansoori became the UAE’s first female Emirati captain in a commercial airline. The 33-year-old Captain joined Etihad’s Cadet Pilot programme in October 2007 and was one of only two UAE National females in her batch. In 2010, Aisha Al Mansoori graduated from the programme and took her first flight on an Airbus A320 to Amman, Jordan.
Since then, Al Mansoori climbed the ranks, completing the requisite flying hours to become a Senior First Officer. She was then the first female UAE national to fly the superjumbo passenger aircraft the Airbus A380.
To obtain the rank of Captain, Al Mansoori completed Etihad’s programme of checks and the mandatory number of flying hours. She passed the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority’s theoretical knowledge and flying exams successfully and officially became the first Emirati female Captain to hold an Air Transport Pilot License in the UAE.
“Aviation is gender blind, and to prove oneself, Etihad’s pilots undergo intensive exams and meet strict requirements on flying hours to ensure the highest standards of training in international aviation are upheld,” said Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer, Etihad Aviation Group. “Aisha earned her rank and will no doubt inspire her fellow Emiratis and young women around the world to follow their dreams in aviation.”
On 28 August, Al Mansoori will commence regular flying duties as a Captain at Etihad, a day which also marks Emirati Women’s Day.