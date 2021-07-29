From left: F. Ahmed, Rea and Muslim -- latest winners in the Mahzooz draw. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: An Emirati, a Filipina and a Russian struck it rich after winning the Dh1 million second-tier prize in the latest Mahzooz draw. They matched five out of the six winning numbers (19, 29, 30, 40, 41 and 43) and took home Dh333,333 each.

Thirty-nine year old Emirati F. Ahmed said her reason to participate in Mahzooz was the charitable aspect of the draw. She noted: “When I came to know about Mahzooz, I was so intrigued by the idea of entering the draw by simply donating a bottle of water to the needy. So, participating in Mahzooz has always been a win-win situation for me. I have won the Dh35 fourth prize multiple times and the Dh1,000 third prize once, but winning Dh333,333 is a different story. I really feel happy and blessed,” added the mother of two, who said the prize money was a great gift for her family. She also said that the money will be put in an investment.

Right timing

For Rea, the 41-year old Filipina winner, the prize came at the right time. She said: “My mum has come to visit me here in Dubai, but she couldn’t fly back to the Philippines due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions. This prize money is a blessing because she can stay longer with me here now.”

Rea, who has lived in Dubai for 13 years and works as an analyst for a food packaging company, added that her mum was her lucky charm. “Last Sunday, I was having my morning coffee with my mum. I then checked my emails and came across a message from Mahzooz saying that I had won Dh333,333. I simply couldn’t believe it. I showed the email to my mum and we both shed tears of joy,” she added.

Securing family’s future

For the Russian winner named Muslim, 42, a father of five, winning the second prize in Mahzooz will “secure his family’s future”. He said: “My wife and kids are so excited about this win that has transformed our lives in the blink of an eye.”

How to participate

The next Mahzooz draw is scheduled for July 31, at 9pm (UAE time). Tickets are priced at Dh35. Entrants can participate by registering on the Mahzooz website. The live weekly draw is hosted by Lebanese presenter and TV personality Wissam Braidy, and Indian model, presenter and entrepreneur Aishwarya Ajit.

Paediatric programme

Meanwhile, Ewings, the managing operator of Mahzooz, has signed a contribution agreement with Al Jalila Foundation to support its paediatric ‘Farah’ programme, which provides life-saving treatment to children suffering from heart diseases, cancer and other chronic illnesses. The funds raised through the Farah programme are invested in medical treatment and research.