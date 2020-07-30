Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police has cautioned the community against taking part in any street fireworks celebrations over the Eid holidays.
Promoting the message through their social media channels, the Abu Dhabi Police called on parents in particular to ensure their children are not buying any fireworks and to keep them away from taking part in such activities.
The Abu Dhabi Police said unauthorised fireworks could lead to accidents and permanent disabilities, and also warned that such displays also posed a risk to the wider community and could also cause damages and fires to nearby properties.
Public cooperation urged
The public have also been urged to do their part by reporting any fireworks celebrations as well as shops that are illegally selling the items.
With the UAE set for a long four-day weekend, authorities have called on residents to celebrate the occasion in a safe manner, with this year’s celebrations also having an added layer of guidelines due to the pandemic, with the community reminded of their responsibilities to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.