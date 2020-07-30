Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, wished everyone a happy, blessed Eid Al Adha, on Thursday.
He tweeted: "Eid Mubarak! Wishing everyone a very happy and blessed Eid. May Allah Almighty bless our country, people and our future with goodness and prosperity. May Allah bless the peoples of the world with health, peace, stability and prosperity."
The Eid break this year is between July 30 and August 2, and residents are enjoying a long weekend albeiit with subduded celebrations in light of the coronavirus situation.