Dubai: Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, will light up Eid Takberaat to celebrate Eid Al Adha, from Thursday night until Sunday after Ishaa prayers, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai announced on Thursday.
“IACAD sends its sincere appreciation and blessings to the leadership and the people of the UAE, the residents and to the Arab and Islamic nations, calling on Allah Almighty to perpetuate health, wellness, security, safety and peace,” it said in a statement sent to Gulf News.
IACAD also noted the gradual return to mosques and places of worship to establish prayers in coordination with the government authorities.
Earlier, the UAE’s General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments or Awqaf released a set of preventive measures that worshippers must follow when they go to mosques. These measures, including wearing of masks and bringing own prayer mats to the mosques, help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.