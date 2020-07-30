Abu Dhabi: Emergency services in the Northern Emirates are ready to deal with any situation over the Eid holidays, the National Ambulance confirmed on Thursday, saying it had raised its emergency preparations along with taking all proactive measures to ensure the safety of residents.
The measures in place include an integrated pre-emptive emergency plan to increase round-the-clock ambulance crews working at full capacity to deal with potential emergency incidents and the expected rise of incoming calls during this period.
Other preparations include an increase in emergency resources, such as vehicles, equipment and frontline medical crews, as well as teams working at the Ambulance Communication Centre to ensure an efficient response in dealing with any emergency medical incidents and road traffic accidents that may occur during the Eid period.
Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, CEO of National Ambulance confirmed the group was ready to deal with any potential incidents and deliver emergency service requirements on the frontline, while continuing to undertake preventive measures in containing Covid-19.
“National Ambulance urges the public through its awareness campaign ‘Stay Cautious #YourAreResponsible’ to responsibly celebrate Eid, working together to protect the health and safety of the community, while also continuing to supporting the collaborative efforts of the UAE as we move forward in overcoming and recovering from this pandemic,” he added.
Al Hajeri also urged the public to drive safely and stressed the importance of adult supervision warning parents of the potential life threatening dangers that children may face during Eid celebrations, such as drowning, burns from playing with firecrackers, falls and run-over accidents. He reminded the public to call National Ambulance on 998 or use the NA998 App if they need an emergency ambulance.
National Ambulance provides urgent pre-hospital care and emergency services across the emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.