Special patrols to catch violations, drones to monitor beaches during Eid Al Adha

Dubai Police have put in place a security plan to cover 33 shopping centres as well as tourist attractions during Eid Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Police patrols will monitor residential areas and bolster road safety and security during the Eid Al Adha holidays to ensure people comply with COVID-19 safety measures, an official said.

Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said that policemen are ready to secure the city during the pandemic times.

“There will be police patrols at residential areas and legal action will be initiated against those behind large Eid gatherings and celebrations as it is risky and can spread infection among people,” Maj-Gen Al Mansouri said.

He urged the public to avoid large home gatherings and follow precautionary measures while visiting shopping centres or first-degree relatives to curb the pandemic.

Directors of police stations and their deputies will work during EID with more than 1,370 officers deployed in different areas, according to Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department at Dubai Police.

“Dubai Police have put in place a security plan to cover 33 shopping centres as well as tourist attractions,” Brig Al Jallaf said.

Drones to catch violators

Beaches will witness more police patrols to ensure the safety as crowds expected during Eid.

“Public can play a key role in reducing the number of coronavirus cases by following precautionary measures and avoiding family visits,” Brig Al Jallaf added.

Moreover, Colonel Saeed Al Madhani, Director of Ports Police Station, said that drones will be used to identify beachgoers violating safety measures.

“We will use drones, beach patrols and other means to secure beaches and make sure everyone complies with safety measures and adheres to social distancing. Violators will be fined,” Col Al Madhani said.

He said that nine points for sea rescue will be set up to deal with emergencies during Eid.

Traffic patrols

Dubai Police’s traffic patrols will be deployed round the clock to streamline traffic during Eid.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the Traffic Department, said, “We will focus on the roads and exits around shopping malls, markets and major intersections.”

Dubai Police also warned against any reckless behaviour on the roads.