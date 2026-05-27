Eid Al Adha 2026: Meet UAE’s adorable Eid babies

Hospitals welcome festive arrivals as parents mark Eid with bundles of joy
Dubai: As families across the UAE marked Eid Al Adha with prayers, gatherings, and celebrations, for some parents, this year’s festival brought an even greater reason to rejoice, the birth of their newborn babies.
Hospitals across the Emirates welcomed several “Eid babies” in the early hours of the festive occasion, turning the holiday into a life-changing memory for families embracing parenthood, many for the very first time.
From emotional first cries to heartfelt gratitude for doctors and nurses, these families say their little ones are the most precious Eid gift they could have wished for.
Baby girl Kaira arrived at 12.10am at Aster Hospital Mankhool in Dubai, bringing joy and excitement to her Filipino parents, Joshua Trinidad and Almira Lat Trinidad, who welcomed their first child on Eid morning.
Born through an emergency lower segment caesarean section (LSCS), Kaira weighed 3.025kg.
“First of all, we thank God for a successful delivery of our beautiful baby girl. Today, while our Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate Eid Al Adha, we are happy to share in the joy of this special occasion through the birth of our baby girl,” said the proud parents.
Joshua, an engineer, and Almira, a sales project coordinator, thanked the hospital staff for supporting them through the journey.
“As first time parents, this journey was not easy for us but we are very thankful to the doctors and nurses for guiding us with kindness, care, and professionalism, every step of the way.”
The couple expressed appreciation to everyone involved for making the experience “safe, comforting, and memorable” and for acknowledging the birth of their daughter on the special day.
At Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman, the festivities continued with another special arrival at 2am, when a healthy baby boy was born through a normal delivery.
Born to 29-year-old Afghan mother Najiba Gawhari, the baby weighed 3.89kg.
“We are extremely happy to welcome our baby boy on Eid. This moment has made our celebration even more special,” said the parents.
Moreover, they conveyed gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and maternity team for their care and support throughout the delivery.
“We sincerely thank the entire team for their kindness, care, and support during this beautiful journey.”
For many families across the UAE, Eid Al Adha 2026 will now be remembered not only for its festive celebrations, but also for the joy of welcoming new life on one of the most special days of the year.