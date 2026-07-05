UAE IB results 2026: Schools report top scores despite cancelled exams

Early results from schools show cancelled exams did not dent students' strong performance
Dubai: UAE schools are marking a standout year as the May 2026 International Baccalaureate (IB) results begin rolling in, with early data showing students performing well above the global average. Several schools have already reported students achieving the maximum possible score of 45 points, alongside a range of other notable accomplishments.
This year's results are especially significant given the circumstances. Earlier this year, final IB examinations across the UAE and other Gulf countries were cancelled due to regional security concerns arising from the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran.
The UAE's Ministry of Education (MOE) and the International Baccalaureate Organisation (IBO) announced in March that students would not sit IB examinations and would instead be awarded results through the Non-Exam Contingency Measure (NECM).
Some students have already visited their school campuses this afternoon to collect their final result letters in person. However, the official release remains scheduled for tomorrow, when candidates will be able to access their results online through the official IB candidate portal from 12pm GMT (4pm UAE time) on Monday, July 6.
Richard Drew, Chairperson of the UAE IB Association and Principal of Jumeira Baccalaureate School, confirmed that the alternative grading system had been introduced specifically to ensure students affected by the conflict-related disruption were not disadvantaged.
"This year, all UAE IB schools were supported through the International Baccalaureate's Non-Exam Contingency Measure, introduced in response to conflict-related disruption. The results awarded are fully recognised IB results, reflecting the IB's rigorous quality assurance processes and its commitment to ensuring students could continue their educational journeys," Drew said.
Education leaders across the emirates are expected to release further details tomorrow as schools confirm their cohorts' results ahead of the official portal launch.