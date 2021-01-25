Shaikha Latifa presided over a meeting of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority in the Hatta Heritage Village. Image Credit: Courtesy: Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Dubai’s priorities for this year for the cultural sector and the start of implementation of an updated six-year strategic roadmap have been set out in a high-level meeting.

Shaikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of the Dubai Council, presided over a meeting of the authority’s senior leadership held in the Hatta Heritage Village, one of Dubai’s most prominent heritage sites and tourist attractions.

During the meeting, attended by heads and directors of Dubai Culture departments, Shaikha Latifa emphasised the authority’s role in supporting and empowering the cultural and creative sectors in the emirate in line with the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for the development of the emirate.

Focus on review, recovery

Shaikha Latifa said: “Dubai’s cultural and creative sectors have negotiated the challenges it faced in 2020 with resilience, creativity and in a spirit of collaboration. Our discussions at the first leadership meeting of the new year was focused on our priorities for 2021, especially our efforts to further aid the sector’s recovery and strengthen Dubai’s cultural offering as part of achieving the emirate’s cultural vision. We reviewed the plans for 2021 and the progress made towards strategic roadmap milestones. We also discussed various initiatives developed both in response to feedback from the industry, as well as to further our future ambitions.”

Historical setting

She added that the authority’s first leadership meeting for 2021 was held in Hatta, a key destination in the federal tourism campaign titled ‘World’s Coolest Winter’, as part of raising awareness about its distinctive historical, cultural and environmental significance and the efforts to develop it into a leading cultural and tourism destination under the directives of Shaikh Mohammad. “It was important for me that the authority’s leadership team kicks off the year from a place that has an inspirational cultural and historical significance. Hatta has seen innovative and ambitious cultural entrepreneurs and creative SMEs creating experiences for people of all ages that celebrate the spirit of Hatta and Dubai. We are committed through our work to make sure these creative entrepreneurs and talented individuals are supported and have the infrastructure to grow and flourish.”

Initiatives approved

During the meeting, Shaikha Latifa approved a package of initiatives to support the creative community in Hatta and develop it as a region that provides economic, cultural, and creative opportunities, especially for young talent in the area. The proposed initiatives also aim to enrich the cultural scene and spread awareness about Hatta’s heritage and tourist attractions.

