Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Sunday approved a decision to establish the country’s embassy in Tel Aviv.
The decision was approved during Sunday's Cabinet meeting chaired by Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.
Earlier last year, the UAE and Israel signed an agreement mediated by the former US President Donald Trump to establish full diplomatic relations.
Delegations from Israel and the UAE have already met to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies, and other areas of mutual benefit.