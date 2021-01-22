Highlights
- Distance between tables at restaurants and cafes increased from 2 metres to 3 metres in Dubai
- Only 10 people allowed to gather for social events including weddings and private parties, and attendees must be limited to first-degree relatives
- Fitness centres and gyms to increase the physical distance between sports equipment and trainees from 2 metres to 3 metres
Dubai: Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management issued new rules for dining out in the emirate on Friday.
It announced a decision to increase the distance between tables at restaurants and cafes from 2 metres to 3 metres.
Also the number of people allowed to sit at one table has been reduced from 10 to 7 at restaurants and to 4 at cafes.
Dubai: New rules for social events
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management also issued a new mandate for gatherings on Friday.
The committee said that a maximum of 10 people would be allowed to gather for social events including weddings, and private parties, and attendees must be limited to first-degree relatives. The mandate applies for gatherings at a hotel or at a home.
The rule goes into effect on January 27.
Dubai: New rules for gyms
As a preventive measure against COVID-19, the Dubai Economy and Dubai Sports Council directed the fitness centres and gyms to increase the physical distance between sports equipment and trainees from 2 metres to 3 metres.