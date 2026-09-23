Workers urged to stay hydrated, take breaks and use protection during outdoor duties.
Dubai: Dubai Police has reached 120 workers through a “Sun Protection” initiative aimed at preventing heat stress and other health risks linked to prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.
The community campaign focused on simple precautions workers can follow while carrying out outdoor duties, including staying hydrated, taking regular rest breaks and using appropriate protection from the sun.
Organised by the General Department of Correctional and Punitive Institutions in cooperation with the Positive Spirit Council, the initiative is part of Dubai Police’s efforts to promote workplace health and safety and improve quality of life during periods of high temperatures.
Awareness sessions and workshops highlighted the risks associated with prolonged exposure to heat and provided workers with practical advice to reduce those risks.
Workers were advised to avoid direct sun exposure whenever possible, take appropriate rest periods and drink sufficient water and other fluids to prevent dehydration.
They were also encouraged to use suitable protective measures while working outdoors.
Colonel Hamad Rashid Al Marri, Deputy Director of the General Department of Correctional and Punitive Institutions, said the initiative reflects Dubai Police’s humanitarian approach and its commitment to turning social responsibility into practical programmes benefiting different sections of the community.
“The initiative aims to increase awareness of proper preventive practices and enable workers to take the necessary steps to protect themselves from heat stress and direct exposure to sunlight, particularly during periods of high temperatures,” Al Marri said.
He stressed that protecting workers’ health and safety is an important part of creating a safe and supportive workplace, adding that awareness must be linked to practical measures workers can use in their daily environment.
Fatima Bohjair, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council and Head of the Cultural Diversity Section at the General Department of Community Happiness, said the initiative is part of a broader series of community programmes organised with Dubai Police departments, police stations and partners.
The programmes aim to reach different sections of society through simple, practical awareness messages tailored to their work and needs.
Bohjair said protecting workers from sun exposure requires more than information, with preventive measures needing to become sustainable daily habits that support health, safety and quality of life.
At the conclusion of the initiative, Dubai Police distributed umbrellas and hydration supplies to the workers, combining safety awareness with practical assistance.
The campaign reinforced the message that heat protection is a shared responsibility and that simple daily precautions can help workers stay safer while performing outdoor duties.