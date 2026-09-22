A-MAP celebrates Proudly UAE at ADNOC Voyager Dealer Meet 2026, unveiling Voyager Gold with heat protection formula

Speaking at the event, Badami reflected on the resilience of the ADNOC–A-MAP partnership through a challenging year for global supply chains: "When the going gets tough, the tough get going. This year tested every part of our supply chain, but ADNOC's response reminded us of the power of a local brand — 'We are here, we have a responsibility, we continue.' That commitment gave A-MAP the confidence to carry our own commitment into the market, and it is exactly why 'Proudly UAE' is more than this year's theme. It reflects resilience, reliability, and responsibility, from manufacturing and refining all the way to our dealers and customers."