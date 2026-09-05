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UN votes to redraw map to show true size of all countries

At the moment, Greenland and Africa look to be of the same size

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Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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UN votes to redraw map to show true size of all countries
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The world is about to change… literally, when a resolution passed at the UN General Assembly is acted upon. The resolution, backed by African countries, pushes for the maps to represent more accurately the relative size of contents.

The proposal got a vote of 164 to 1, with the US being the only country against it. It called the initiative part of a "radical ideological project”. Six countries abstained from voting, said UN News.

This does not prohibit the use of the Mercator projection - a cylindrical map that flattens the Earth onto a flat surface – instead, states UN news, it encourages people and companies to use the Equal Earth projection or others where relative size is taken into account.

The Mercator projection, explains Independent.co.uk sees greater distortions in representation for regions that lie further away from the equator. Since Africa straddles the equator it appears in area to be equal to Greenland in spite of it being 14 times larger.

"Maps shape our understanding of the world," said Robert Dussey, Togo's foreign minister, before the vote. "They guide education, fuel the imagination, and influence collective perceptions."

In a briefing to the African Group at the UN this week, he added: "Africa is not asking for preferential treatment. Africa is asking that its reality, aspirations and contribution to the international system be duly taken into account."

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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