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DP World, GulfCap advance 222-hectare Mombasa industrial park with 20,000 jobs expected

More than 60 companies have shown interest in the 222-hectare Special Economic Zone

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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More than 60 local and international companies have expressed interest in the Special Economic Zone, which is expected to support more than 20,000 direct and indirect jobs when complete.
More than 60 local and international companies have expressed interest in the Special Economic Zone, which is expected to support more than 20,000 direct and indirect jobs when complete.
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Dubai: DP World and Kenya-based GulfCap Africa have moved ahead with plans for a 222-hectare industrial park in Mombasa that is expected to support more than 20,000 direct and indirect jobs once completed.

The two companies have signed a Shareholders Agreement formalising the joint venture behind the planned Special Economic Zone, following the partnership announced in early August.

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More than 60 local and international companies have already expressed interest in taking space within the development.

The first phase of the Mombasa Industrial Park will cover 40 hectares, with the wider project aimed at attracting foreign direct investment, expanding Kenya's manufacturing capacity and connecting local businesses with regional and international markets.

More than 60 companies show interest

Businesses operating within the park are expected to have access to markets covered by the African Continental Free Trade Area, Kenya's Economic Partnership Agreement with the European Union and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the UAE.

The project is also expected to create opportunities for Kenyan suppliers and service providers, including small and medium-sized enterprises, while supporting their integration into regional and global supply chains.

Today we are taking an important step towards Kenya’s future economy. The tripartite agreement between DP World, Country Government of Mombasa and GulfCap demonstrates what is possible when government creates the right environment for business. Government will support this industrial ambition with the infrastructure required to make it competitive. Our objective is to lower the cost of production so that goods made in Kenya can compete successfully in the region and the global market.
Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya

Manufacturing and logistics brought together

DP World said the development is intended to bring industrial capacity and logistics infrastructure closer together, helping businesses reach markets more efficiently while attracting new manufacturing investment into Kenya.

Together with GulfCap Africa, we are moving from ambition to delivery. The opportunity is not simply to build an industrial park, but to create a platform for investment, manufacturing and trade that can generate lasting economic value for Kenya and the wider region.
Essa Kazim, Group Chairman of DP World

Mohammed Akoojee, CEO and Managing Director, Africa, DP World, said the agreement marked an important step in the development of the industrial park and strengthened the company's long-term commitment to Kenya.

DP World plans to use the development to support businesses operating in the country while strengthening Mombasa's role as a trade gateway.

20,000 jobs expected

GulfCap Africa said the completed park is expected to have a sizeable economic and employment impact, with more than 20,000 jobs expected to be created directly and indirectly.

The agreement was signed in Nairobi in the presence of President Ruto and advances the development of the planned Special Economic Zone following the initial DP World and GulfCap Africa partnership announcement in August.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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