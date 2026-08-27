Partnership will focus on digital health, genomics, and access to medical supplies
UAE-based M42 has entered Africa through a 10-year strategic partnership with Botswana’s Ministry of Health aimed at supporting the country’s healthcare system and expanding the use of digital health and advanced medical technologies.
The agreement, signed in Gaborone, marks M42’s first health systems partnership in Africa and will focus on digital health transformation, a national genomics programme, precision medicine and developing local and regional healthcare capabilities.
The agreement was signed on behalf of the Botswana Government by Acting Permanent Secretary Dr Tshepo Machacha, in the presence of Botswana’s Minister of Health Dr Stephen Modise and Kareem Shahin, CEO of M42’s Digital Health Solutions platform and Group Chief Digital Officer.
Under the partnership, M42 and Mubadala Bio will also work with Botswana to strengthen the supply of medicines and medical equipment.
The move aims to build a more reliable medical supply chain, improve access to essential healthcare products and make procurement faster and more efficient across the country.
“This agreement is about strengthening our health security, building resilience into our supply chains, and ensuring that no patient in Botswana is left without the medicines and medical products they need because of avoidable delays,” Modise said.
The agreement comes shortly after Botswana’s Parliament approved the National Health Insurance Policy on August 19, with the aim of achieving universal health coverage and providing affordable healthcare regardless of income or location.
The partnership will also draw on M42’s experience in artificial intelligence, digital health, clinical care and genomics as Botswana works to develop its healthcare system over the next decade.
Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive of M42, said the agreement represents an opportunity to use these capabilities to support Botswana’s healthcare priorities.
“This agreement marks our entry into Africa and presents an opportunity to deploy our full capabilities across digital health transformation, genomics, precision medicine and capacity development,” he said.
Shahin said M42 will work alongside Botswana’s Ministry of Health and healthcare professionals to support a system where medicines are available, technologies work effectively and care reaches communities across the country.
“We look forward to working side by side with the Ministry and with Botswana’s health professionals to help make that vision a reality,” he said.
The 10-year partnership is expected to combine improvements to Botswana’s medical supply chain with the development of digital health, genomics and precision medicine, while supporting the country’s long-term healthcare needs.