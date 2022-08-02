Dubai: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), in partnership with Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), have introduced a limited-edition sustainable DSS tote bag for shoppers as part of its ongoing efforts to encourage sustainable living.
Reusable shopping bags are on the rise in Dubai, following the introduction of a green tariff on single-use bags, designed to discourage their use, reduce waste and protect the environment. Since July 1, there is a mandatory charge of 25 fils for each single-use bag taken by consumers in stores to carry their purchases, and applies to those made from plastic, paper, biodegradable plastic, or plant-based biodegradable materials less than 57 micrometres thick (a micrometre is one-thousandth of a millimetre).
How to get the bags
To support the initiative, DSS and MAF have launched reusable tote bags, made from sustainable materials such as cotton, and are available at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif. The DSS-branded bags have been produced in limited numbers, and will be distributed at each location, at the dedicated booths and displays.
Shoppers will need to have made a purchase in the mall, and be able to show a receipt in order to claim their bag. In Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Mirdif, the minimum spend is Dh300, and at City Centre Deira the minimum is Dh150.
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 25th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises is held until 4 September 2022.