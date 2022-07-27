Dubai: Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), in partnership with Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG), has announced the winner of its first Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) draw. The lucky winner, Harib Almheiri, an Emirati, got a brand new Nissan X-terra 2023.
When asked about his first ever win in Dubai, Almheiri said: “When I initially received the call and was informed about the win, I thought it was a prank, but when the details of my purchase were shared with me, I had this smile that I could not control. It is not about what I won, but more about how a shopping spree with the family landed me a brand new car – and not any car, an SUV.”
Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Shopping Malls Group, commented: “On behalf of DSMG, I would like to congratulate Harib Almheiri for winning his new ride. Our ‘shop and win’ a car strategy has fared well and has become one of the most awaited promotions of the year. The campaign is our way of showing support and expressing our appreciation to our shoppers and retailers, and we look forward to presenting more rewarding giveaways during the course of DSS at our participating malls.”
Shoppers can enter the DSS Nissan X-TERRA Mega Raffle at participating malls by spending Dh100 only. Each shopper is eligible to enter one raffle promotion each week and there are six sets of wheels up for grabs.
Presented by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishments (DFRE), Dubai Summer Surprises promises a season of joy and summer fun for all across the city until September 4.