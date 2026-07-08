Dubai rolls out #DubaiDestinations campaign for summer

Season 6 spotlights family attractions, water parks, indoor experiences, exclusive offers
Dubai is stepping up its summer tourism drive with the launch of the sixth edition of its #DubaiDestinations campaign, showcasing everything from water parks and indoor attractions to family entertainment, hotel deals and exclusive seasonal offers aimed at residents and international visitors.
Launched by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the campaign will run from July 7 to August 31, highlighting the city’s diverse range of experiences during the warmer months.
The initiative features special promotions across leisure attractions and hotels, alongside curated digital guides, themed videos and interactive content designed to help residents and tourists discover Dubai’s best summer experiences.
Officials said the campaign reinforces Dubai’s position as a destination that offers year-round attractions despite seasonal temperatures, supported by world-class infrastructure, indoor entertainment venues, beaches, water parks and family-friendly experiences.
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said the campaign reflects strong collaboration across Dubai’s tourism ecosystem and aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.
“Our ongoing partnership with Brand Dubai enables us to integrate the retail sector and summer festivals, including Dubai Summer Surprises, into a comprehensive programme of promotions, events and attractions perfect for families and visitors from within the UAE and abroad,” he said.
Al Khaja added that Dubai’s world-class tourism infrastructure and diverse indoor leisure offerings continue to strengthen its reputation as a preferred destination throughout the year.
Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said the campaign is a strategic initiative that reflects the Government of Dubai Media Office’s efforts to enhance the city’s appeal as an all-season destination.
Drawing inspiration from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, she said the initiative showcases Dubai as a city that continually offers new reasons to celebrate life, innovation and excellence.
She noted that since its launch in 2021, the #DubaiDestinations campaign has successfully highlighted Dubai’s cosmopolitan lifestyle and tourism offerings to global audiences, with this year’s edition placing even greater emphasis on engaging digital content tailored to diverse cultures and nationalities.
As part of the campaign, Brand Dubai and the Government of Dubai Media Office have produced a series of promotional videos highlighting the city’s top attractions. Content creators and influencers from the UAE and abroad will also share their summer experiences through short-form videos on platforms including TikTok and Instagram.
Sara Merdas, a member of the #DubaiDestinations organising team, said this year’s campaign places particular emphasis on positioning Dubai as a leading family-friendly destination through engaging content and comprehensive digital guides covering entertainment and leisure options for all age groups.
Running until the end of August, the campaign is expected to encourage residents to rediscover the city while inspiring international visitors to experience Dubai’s vibrant summer attractions, shopping festivals and hospitality offerings.