Dubai: The General Directorate of Traffic Police in Dubai is stepping up patrols to ensure everything runs smoothly during the holiday period.
As people are getting ready to enjoy the long Eid Al Adha holiday, around 120 traffic police patrols will be deployed across the emirate to enhance the safety of motorists and road users over the next week, Col Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, acting director of the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police, said on Friday.
The police patrols will be mainly positioned in the following tourist and commercial areas: The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, JBR, City Walk, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Festival City, Mirdif City Centre, La Mer, Kite Beach, Airport St, Al Seef St, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd, Emirates Rd, Dubai- Al Ain Rd, Al Etihad Rd, Al Khaleej St, Al Quds St, Amman St, Academic City St, Ras Al Khor St, and Jumeriah St.
Step up efforts
Col Bin Suwaidan said:: We have instructed our traffic police patrols and wardens to step up efforts to protect people’s lives and ensure their happiness especially during this happy occasion.”
He added that the Traffic Awareness Team would carry out campaigns to raise awareness among motorists on the precautionary measures against Covid-19.
‘Be extra cautious’
Col Bin Suwaidan also advised motorists to be extra cautious and slow down when driving in residential and crowded areas, he also said that pedestrians should be careful and only cross roads from designated areas.