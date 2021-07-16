1 of 14
Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler: The death toll from devastating floods in Europe soared to at least 110 Friday, most of them in western Germany, where emergency responders were searching for hundreds of missing people. A submerged train in Kordel, Germany.
Image Credit: AP
Catching residents of several regions unaware and leaving destruction and despair in their wake, the masses of water were dubbed the "flood of death" by Germany's top-selling daily Bild. Damaged cars and debris in Pepinster, Belgium.
Image Credit: Reuters
Authorities in Rhineland-Palatinate said 50 people have died in the western state, bringing the national toll to at least 81. Neighbouring Belgium counted at least 12 dead, and more than 21,000 people were without electricity in the Wallonia region. A partially-submerged car in Pepinster, Belgium.
Image Credit: Reuters
Luxembourg and the Netherlands were also severely affected by the torrents of water, with thousands evacuated in the city of Maastricht. A partially-submerged car in Pepinster, Belgium.
Image Credit: Reuters
But Germany's toll was by far the highest, and likely to rise with large numbers of people still missing in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, the hardest-hit states. Streets in Swisttal, Germany.
Image Credit: AP
In the devastated Ahrweiler district of Rhineland-Palatinate around 1,300 people were unaccounted for, although local authorities told Bild the high number was likely down to damaged phone networks.
Image Credit: AP
Regional interior minister Roger Lewentz told broadcaster SWR that "we believe there are still 40, 50 or 60 people missing, and when you haven't heard for people for such a long time... you have to fear the worst. The number of victims will likely keep rising in the coming days."
Image Credit: AFP
What's more, continuing rain is forecast for parts of the west, where water levels in the Rhine river and its tributaries are rising dangerously. Around 1,000 soldiers have been deployed to help with rescue operations and rubble-clearing in affected towns and villages. Damaged caravans near the Maas river in Roermond.
Image Credit: AFP
Streets and houses under water, overturned cars and uprooted trees could be seen everywhere the floodwaters had passed, while some districts were cut off from the outside world. A flooded street in the Belgian city of Verviers.
Image Credit: AFP
In Ahrweiler several houses collapsed completely, leaving the impression the town had been struck by a tsunami. At least 20 people had been confirmed dead in Euskirchen, one of the worst-hit towns just to the north. The village square in Stansstad, Switzerland.
Image Credit: Reuters
Its normally spick and span centre had been turned into a heap of rubble, with house facades torn off by the rushing floods. Adding to the town's woes, a nearby dam remains at risk of giving way. An aerial view of Valkenburg, the Netherland.
Image Credit: Reuters
Five people are still missing in Belgium and the army has been sent to four of the country's 10 provinces to help with rescue and evacuations. A destroyed caravan next to a railway track in Altenahr, Germany.
Image Credit: AP
The storms have put climate change back at the centre of Germany's election campaign ahead of a September 26 parliamentary poll marking the end of Merkel's 16 years in power. Residents rest in the town of Ahrweiler-Bad Neuenahr, western Germany.
Image Credit: AFP
Because a warmer atmosphere holds more water, climate change increases the risk and intensity of flooding from extreme rainfall. In urban areas with poor drainage and buildings located in flood zones, the damage can be severe. People in rubber rafts in Liege, Belgium.
Image Credit: AP