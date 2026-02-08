GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Police spotlight global tactical excellence in new ‘The Challenge’ magazine

The latest edition features interviews and discussions with participating team leaders

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Issued by the Security Media Department under the General Department of Community Happiness, the publication continues its annual role as a companion to the UAE SWAT Challenge
Dubai Police has released the second edition of The Challenge magazine to coincide with the launch of the seventh UAE SWAT Challenge 2026, one of the world’s leading international tactical competitions.

Issued by the Security Media Department under the General Department of Community Happiness, the publication continues its annual role as a companion to the UAE SWAT Challenge, offering readers an in-depth look at the scale, professionalism and global significance of the event.

Published in both Arabic and English, The Challenge magazine aims to reach a broad international audience, highlighting the importance of the competition and its growing appeal among elite tactical teams from around the world.

The latest edition features exclusive interviews and discussions with participating team leaders, alongside comprehensive reports covering various aspects of the competition. It also shines a spotlight on inspiring female participants whose exceptional performances stood out during the challenge.

In addition, the magazine presents key figures and statistics from the previous edition, reflecting achievements at both the team level and in terms of international media exposure.

Through this publication, Dubai Police continues to document the values of professionalism, healthy competition and international cooperation that define the UAE SWAT Challenge, while offering readers an engaging and informative insight into the event.

